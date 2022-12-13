Apollo Tyres, BPCL, Coal India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in the green on Tuesday amid largely positive cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Nestle for a target of Rs 20,950 with a stop loss at Rs 20,275

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for a stop loss of Rs 342 for a target of Rs 365

Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 335 with a stop loss at Rs 318

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 570 and a target at Rs 590

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 228

Buy Laurus Labs with a stop loss at Rs 413

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss at Rs 255

Buy ACC with a stop loss at Rs 2,570