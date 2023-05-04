This tyre stock has nearly doubled over the last 12 months and is at a 52-week high

The stock has surged 81 percent in the past one year compared with a 10 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex during the same period.

Shares of tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres Ltd. continued their upward momentum on Thursday, hitting a fresh 52-week high. The stock has surged in five of the last six sessions, gaining over 10 percent during this period.

On Thursday, shares gained as much as 2.8 percent to trade at a new 52-week high of Rs 365.15.

The stock has surged 81 percent in the past one year compared with a 10 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex during the same period.

Apollo Tyres shares are trading at a 52-week high ahead of its March quarter results, which it will consider at its board meeting on May 9.

Investors are expecting a strong set of earnings from Apollo Tyres after another tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd. on Wednesday announced that its net profit during the March quarter more than doubled compared with a year ago, while revenue increased 10 percent. MRF also declared a final dividend of Rs 169 per share after its March quarter results

Meanwhile, in a separate development, enterprise application software and cloud solutions company SAP on Wednesday said that it was supporting Apollo Tyres in moving their digital core onto the cloud.

Moving to SAP’s integrated and secure cloud platform will enable Apollo Tyres to secure the outer perimeter of its key systems, innovate new products and services faster, and provide superior customer experiences.

Hizmy Hassen, chief digital officer of Apollo Tyres, noted that agility and business innovation is crucial to address changing market dynamics and consumer expectations.

Shares of Apollo Tyres are trading 2.1 percent higher at Rs 362.55.