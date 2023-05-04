This tyre stock has nearly doubled over the last 12 months and is at a 52-week high

The stock has surged 81 percent in the past one year compared with a 10 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex during the same period.

Shares of tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres Ltd. continued their upward momentum on Thursday, hitting a fresh 52-week high. The stock has surged in five of the last six sessions, gaining over 10 percent during this period.

On Thursday, shares gained as much as 2.8 percent to trade at a new 52-week high of Rs 365.15.