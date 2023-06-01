Apollo Hospitals top gainer on Nifty 50 after analysts remain bullish on growth story

25 analysts on the street track Apollo Hospitals, of which, 24 have a buy recommendation. Only one analyst has a sell rating.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals are trading with gains of over 4 percent and are also the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, after analysts tracking India's largest hospital chain said that the stock is comfortably placed for secular growth going forward.

25 analysts on the street track Apollo Hospitals, of which, 24 have a buy recommendation. Only one analyst has a sell rating.

Apollo's management told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday that it expects to have a better financial year 2024 on an operational level as it expects Apollo 24/7, the omnichannel business to reach EBITDA breakeven , and also sees improvement in margins due to the cost-cutting efforts.

Brokerage firm Jefferies maintained its buy rating on the stock. However, it marginally cut its price target on the stock to Rs 5,300 from Rs 5,375 earlier. It has cut financial year 2024-2025 operating profit or EBITDA estimates by 6 percent and 1 percent respectively to factor in lower margin assumptions. It has maintained its buy rating on the belief that the management will be able to drive up hospital occupancy and reduce losses in Apollo 24/7.

Apollo Hospitals is comfortably placed for secular growth, Nuvama said in its note.

Motilal Oswal has also maintained its buy recommendation on Apollo Hospitals with a price target of Rs 5,450. The brokerage remains positive due to the management's consistent efforts to improve growth and profitability in the healthcare services business, cost management measures to reduce HealthCo losses, and a robust expansion in pharmacy network across India.

Kotak Institutional Equities raised its price target on Apollo Hospitals to Rs 5,550. It maintained its buy recommendation on the stock and projected overall sales and EBITDA compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 percent and 24 percent respectively.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 4,804.70. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 4,901.95.