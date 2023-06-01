Apollo Hospitals top gainer on Nifty 50 after analysts remain bullish on growth story

2 Min(s) Read
25 analysts on the street track Apollo Hospitals, of which, 24 have a buy recommendation. Only one analyst has a sell rating.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals are trading with gains of over 4 percent and are also the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, after analysts tracking India's largest hospital chain said that the stock is comfortably placed for secular growth going forward.
Apollo's management told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday that it expects to have a better financial year 2024 on an operational level as it expects Apollo 24/7, the omnichannel business to reach EBITDA breakeven, and also sees improvement in margins due to the cost-cutting efforts.