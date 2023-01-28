Apollo Hospitals is on the radar from the healthcare space as there is a possibility that the company could, after seeing delays in the past, finally monetise it's new vertical, its omnichannel platform, Apollo Healthco.

The business comprises the back-end pharmacy and mainly its digital interface Apollo 24/7, which entails online pharmacy, teleconsulting and diagnostics tests being booked online. The company has indicated that they will look at fundraising by end of FY23.

Apollo Healthco financials

The second quarter revenue was up 43 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,668 crore and gross merchandise value (GMV) was up 38 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to around Rs 294 crore.

The platform has 20 million registered users and claims to have completed 50,000 medicine deliveries per day and 5,000 virtual consults and diagnostic sample collections.

Apollo has spent around Rs 300 crore in the first half on Apollo Healthco and estimates are that they will shell out around Rs 600 crore in FY24 to further support it.

Guidance-wise, Apollo Healthco, as per the company, is performing ahead of what was planned. It is expected to be EBITDA-neutral next year.

Fundraising

The company is looking to raise $200 million and is okay with a maximum 20 percent stake dilution. Overall, the company will aim to have a valuation of at least $2.5 billion. Street buzz suggests that the options are between a strategic and a financial advisor.

The e-pharma market itself is estimated to grow to $2.7 billion in 2023 versus around $360 million in 2019. With today's internet penetration in the country, a successful epharmacy business will translate to easing the cash drain on the core business.

Some noteworthy things

A few risks to bare in mind will be the competitive intensity from other heavy-pocketed omnichannel plays such as Tata 1mg, Netmeds etc.

A delay in getting the desired valuation will translate to further cash burn for the consolidated entity.

Most of the brokerages have a positive outlook on Apollo Hospitals. For example, Jefferies, Motilal Oswal, BNP Paribas, and Kotak Securities - all have a buy call with respective target prices of Rs 5,110, Rs 5,600, Rs 4,864 and Rs 5,470.

Their rationale is that they are positive on the outlook of healthcare services but they do acknowledge investor concerns of a delay in fundraising of Apollo Healthco and elevated competition in the entire healthcare space.

For more, watch the accompanying video

Click the Top 20 Stocks tab to see CNBC-TV18’s research explain what to watch out for in these major players this year.

Disclaimer: This is not a recommendation list. The CNBC-TV18 editorial team does not advise on trading/investing in the stock market. Any investor/viewer is advised to carry out necessary diligence on their own or through a certified registered financial adviser for investment decisions.