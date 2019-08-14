Market
Apollo Hospitals stock rallies 9% on robust Q1 results
Updated : August 14, 2019 10:50 AM IST
Shares of Apollo Hospitals hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,444, up over 9 percent on Wednesday after it reported robust June quarter results.
The company's net profit rose over two-fold to Rs 49.15 crore in Q1 as against Rs 23.34 crore YoY.
