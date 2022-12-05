Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened with minor gains on Monday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Apollo Hospitals is a buy for a target of Rs 4,990 with a stop loss at Rs 4,820

Grasim Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 1,865 with a stop loss at Rs 1,800

SBI Life is a buy for a target of Rs 1,335 with a stop loss at Rs 1,280

Eicher Motors is a buy for a target of Rs 3,270 with a stop loss at Rs 3,365

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Cummins India is a buy with a stop under Rs 1,420

Tech Mahindra is a buy with a stop under Rs 1,019

GSPL is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 269

BEL is a buy with a stop under Rs 103