Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened with minor gains on Monday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Apollo Hospitals is a buy for a target of Rs 4,990 with a stop loss at Rs 4,820
Grasim Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 1,865 with a stop loss at Rs 1,800
SBI Life is a buy for a target of Rs 1,335 with a stop loss at Rs 1,280
Eicher Motors is a buy for a target of Rs 3,270 with a stop loss at Rs 3,365
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Cummins India is a buy with a stop under Rs 1,420
Tech Mahindra is a buy with a stop under Rs 1,019
GSPL is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 269
BEL is a buy with a stop under Rs 103
