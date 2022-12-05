English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 5, 2022 9:33:05 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened with minor gains on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

IST3 Min(s) Read

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

IST6 Min(s) Read

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

IST7 Min(s) Read


CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Apollo Hospitals is a buy for a target of Rs 4,990 with a stop loss at Rs 4,820
Grasim Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 1,865 with a stop loss at Rs 1,800
SBI Life is a buy for a target of Rs 1,335 with a stop loss at Rs 1,280
Eicher Motors is a buy for a target of Rs 3,270 with a stop loss at Rs 3,365
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Cummins India is a buy with a stop under Rs 1,420
Tech Mahindra is a buy with a stop under Rs 1,019
GSPL is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 269
BEL is a buy with a stop under Rs 103
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Next Article

Persistent, Samvardhana Motherson, Murthoot Finance: Monday's top brokerage calls