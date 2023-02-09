Apollo Hospitals, RIL, Lupin and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened flat on Thursday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 805 with a stop loss at Rs 763

Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 430

Buy Cummins for a target of Rs 1,525 with a stop loss at Rs 1,455

Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a target of Rs 2,405 with a stop loss at Rs 2,340.

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,300

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 537

Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 115