homemarket Newsstocks NewsApollo Hospitals, RIL, Lupin and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
market | Feb 9, 2023 9:45 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals, RIL, Lupin and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh   Feb 9, 2023 9:46 AM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened flat on Thursday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 805 with a stop loss at Rs 763
Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 430
Buy Cummins for a target of Rs 1,525 with a stop loss at Rs 1,455
Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a target of Rs 2,405 with a stop loss at Rs 2,340.
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,300
Sell Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 537
Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 115
 
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 9:45 AM IST
