English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsApollo Hospitals Q3 net profit drops 33%, revenue up 17%

Apollo Hospitals Q3 net profit drops 33%, revenue up 17%

Apollo Hospitals Q3 net profit drops 33%, revenue up 17%
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 14, 2023 6:26:04 PM IST (Published)

Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Tuesday reported a 33.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 162.3 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements

Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements

Feb 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 243.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 213.6 crore for the quarter under review.
Also Read: SAIL Q3 Results | Profit drops 65% to Rs 542.2 crore on higher expenses, beats estimates
In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,263.6 crore during the period under review, up 17.2 percent against Rs 3,638.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,298.4 crore for the quarter under review.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 13.9 percent to Rs 505.4 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 587 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 11.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 16.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The board of Apollo Hospitals has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Apollo Hospitals EnterpriseearningsResults Boardroom

Next Article

Torrent Power Q3 Results | Profit spikes 86% to Rs 685 crore, declares dividend of Rs 22 per share

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X