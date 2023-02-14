Apollo Hospitals Q3 net profit drops 33%, revenue up 17%

Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Tuesday reported a 33.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 162.3 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 243.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 213.6 crore for the quarter under review.

In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,263.6 crore during the period under review, up 17.2 percent against Rs 3,638.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,298.4 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 13.9 percent to Rs 505.4 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 587 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 11.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 16.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of Apollo Hospitals has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.