Earnings Apollo Hospitals hits 52-week high; stock jumps 10% on strong Q3 results: Should you buy now? Updated : February 15, 2021 12:41 PM IST The stock rose as much as 9.7 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,016.25 per share on the BSE. It posted a 49.14 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 134.16 crore in Q3 mainly on account of a reduction in expenses. Brokerages were also very bullish on the stock post the results on strong margin lifting the sentiment further.