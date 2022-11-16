Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Muthoot Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened largely unchanged on Wednesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 425 and

Buy United Spirits for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 890 and

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,725 with a stop loss at Rs 4,550

Sell Polycab with for target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,650

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,075

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,675

Sell Metropolis Healthcare with a stop loss at Rs 1,578

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss at Rs 870