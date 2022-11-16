Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Muthoot Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened largely unchanged on Wednesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps
IST5 Min(s) Read
Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say
IST5 Min(s) Read
Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer
IST5 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 425 and
Buy United Spirits for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 890 and
Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,725 with a stop loss at Rs 4,550
Sell Polycab with for target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,650
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,075
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,675
Sell Metropolis Healthcare with a stop loss at Rs 1,578
Buy United Spirits with a stop loss at Rs 870
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!