    Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Muthoot Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened largely unchanged on Wednesday.

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened largely unchanged on Wednesday.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 425 and
    Buy United Spirits for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 890 and
    Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,725 with a stop loss at Rs 4,550
    Sell Polycab with for target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,650
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,075
    Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,675
    Sell Metropolis Healthcare with a stop loss at Rs 1,578
    Buy United Spirits with a stop loss at Rs 870
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng