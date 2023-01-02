APL Apollo reports record sales volume for December quarter with 50% growth

The sales volume for the first nine months of the current financial year rose by 35 percent to 16,30,120 tonnes compared to 12,03,240 tonnes in the corresponding period a year ago.

Leading branded structural steel tube company APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. has registered its highest quarterly sales volume of 6,05,049 tonnes, showing a robust year-on-year growth of over 50 percent, in the December quarter of the current financial year.

The company on Monday stated that its sales volume stood at 4,02,729 tonnes in the December quarter. Sales volume in the September quarter stood at 6,02,283 tonnes.

The sales volume for the first nine months of the current financial year rose by 35 percent to 16,30,120 tonnes compared to 12,03,240 tonnes in the corresponding period a year ago.

The ramp-up of the new Raipur plant in Chhattisgarh is encouraging which would further boost sales volume in the coming quarters.

Sales volume of structural and coated products made at the new Rajpur facility spurted to 45,973 tonnes in the December quarter from 12,045 tonnes in the September quarter.

APL Apollo Tubes operates 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 2.6 million tonnes. It has a pan-India presence with units located in Sikandarabad (UP), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Dujana (UP), Malur (Karnataka), and Murbad (Maharashtra).

APL Apollo’s multi-product offerings include over 1,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications.

The company posted a revenue of Rs 3,77.13 crore in the September quarter. Its net profit was 12.14 crore in the quarter.

Shares of APL Apollo ended 1.37 percent higher at Rs 1,106.95.