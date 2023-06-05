Here's why APL Apollo Tubes remains a top pick for Motilal Oswal

By CNBCTV18.com

Motilal Oswal views APL Apollo Tubes as a leader in its industry and expects the company to take the lead and make the most of the growing structural tube market.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal on Monday maintained a 'Buy' rating on leading branded structural steel tube company APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. The brokerage set a target price of Rs 1,490 per share on the stock, an upside of 31 percent from Friday's closing price of Rs 1,135.75 apiece on BSE.

The brokerage estimates the tube company’s revenue/EBITDA/PAT/CAGR at 15 percent/35 percent/40 percent over the financial years 2023 to 2025. The stock is valued at 33 times the FY25E earnings per share (EPS).