    APL Apollo Tubes fixes Sept 5 as 'record date' for dividend payment

    APL Apollo Tubes fixes Sept 5 as 'record date' for dividend payment

    APL Apollo Tubes fixes Sept 5 as 'record date' for dividend payment
    CNBC-TV18

    Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ended at Rs 1,051.35, down by Rs 7.55, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.

    Steel pipes maker APL Apollo Tubes Ltd's board of directors in May this year had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for approval by the shareholders.
    The company has fixed Monday, September 5, 2022, as the 'record date' for determining the entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
    The company said the dividend, if approved at the annual general meeting (AGM), will be paid after September 12, 2022.
    The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid to the members whose names are recorded in the company's Register of Members or as Beneficial Owners in the records of the Depositories on 5th September 2022 or to their mandates.
    The dividend will be given to members whose names are recorded in the company's Register of Members or as Beneficial Owners in the records of the Depositories on 5th September 2022 or to their mandates.
    Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, APL Apollo is India's leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities at various locations in India with a total capacity of 2.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA).
    APL Apollo Tubes is the largest producer of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and sections in India. The company also exports its products to over 20 countries.
    Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ended at Rs 1,051.35, down by Rs 7.55, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.

