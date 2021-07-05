Apcotex Industries up 138% in a year; here’s why

In a Few Ideas for Profit, Anubhav Sahu of Moneycontrol.Com analyses Apcotex Industries. The stock has shot up 95 percent in the past six months but is down 1.6 percent in the last 30 days. In the past year, the stock has rallied a whopping 138 percent.

The company’s operational performance has improved sequentially for the last three quarters on the back of improving domestic demand for packaging, tyre and construction and markets. There has been a strong pick up in exports as well which constitutes about 20 percent of the sales.

The upshot to the performance has been the demand for carboxylated nitrite latex in the medical gloves industry, where Apcotex is the only manufacturer in India.

The stock is trading in line with the chemical sector and it is believed to command premium valuation due to its dominant market share in its product line.

