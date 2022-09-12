Anupam Rasayan shares fall 5% after fire at manufacturing unit

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Anupam Rasayan India fell as much as 5.1 percent on Monday, September 12, after the company said the fire incident at their plant in Sachin GIDC in Surat district caused four fatalities, and 20 people were injured.

The stock was trading 3.3 percent lower at Rs 761.5 on BSE at the time of writing.

In an exchange filing, the chemical company said, “Of the six manufacturing units spread out at different locations in Sachin GIDC of Surat district and Jhagadia GIDC of Bharuch district, the plant at Unit 6 is an independent unit and has the lowest capacity."

"We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortly. Also, we are covered for loss of assets and loss of profits under Insurance,” the company added.

A fire erupted at the company's factory in Sachin GIDC on Saturday. The facility was commissioned in 2019. The company has installed a capacity of 27,157 MT spread across six manufacturing units in Sachin and Jhagadia in Gujarat and caters to 68 clients, including 25 MNCs.

“Our fire response team and the local fire brigade controlled the fire in around one hour. The cause of the incident is being investigated by our special team. The unfortunate incident has caused four fatalities, and 20 people are injured and are receiving the best treatment at local hospitals, ” Anupam Rasayan said.

"Our priority is currently our workers and employees. We stand with our affected people and their families," the company said, adding that it was committed to extending assistance to relevant authorities.

"We are assessing the causes of the incident and shall take all the appropriate measures to avoid such incidents in the future."

Earlier in June, a similar incident was reported at Deepak Nitrite Ltd's chemical manufacturing facility in the Nandesari Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area on the outskirts of Vadodara.

After the incident, seven workers were hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while around 700 people living in the vicinity were shifted to safer places.