    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Anupam Rasayan starting to benefit from the Europe+1 trend

    Anupam Rasayan starting to benefit from the Europe+1 trend

    Anupam Rasayan starting to benefit from the Europe+1 trend
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sonal Bhutra   |Sonal Bhutra  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of Anupam Rasayan are down nearly 25 percent this year.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Anupam Rasayan share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Specialty chemicals player Anupam Rasayan has expressed confidence in sustaining its growth as it is witnessing the benefits of the Europe+1 trend.

    European Chemical players, who once had the advantage of low gas prices, ended up creating large-scale capacities of bulk chemicals. The entire economics is now under threat due to elevated gas prices.
    A note from IIFL says that in addition to being a competitor, Europe is also an export destination and that this crisis enhances visibility for the entire chemical sector in India.
    Anupam Rasayan's net profit for the September quarter increased 15 percent from last year to Rs 41 crore. Revenue witnessed a growth of 25 percent while the margin expanded over 450 basis points.

    Speaking of the Europe+1 trend, the company signed two contracts with a European crop protection company for supplying two new life science-related specialty chemicals a couple of weeks earlier. The products will be supplied over the next three years.

    The company also raised funds this month through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), issuing shares to eligible bidders at Rs 725 per share.

    Shares of Anupam Rasayan opened higher but have given up most of their gains. The stock is currently trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 788 and is down 25 percent for the year so far.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Anupam Rasayan

    Previous Article

    Vaibhav Global shares surge after management expects margin improvement

    Next Article

    Nykaa shares slump below IPO price ahead of pre-IPO lock-in ending

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng