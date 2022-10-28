Anupam Rasayan starting to benefit from the Europe+1 trend

Mini
Shares of Anupam Rasayan are down nearly 25 percent this year.
Buy / Sell Anupam Rasayan share
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Specialty chemicals player Anupam Rasayan has expressed confidence in sustaining its growth as it is witnessing the benefits of the Europe+1 trend.
Speaking of the Europe+1 trend, the company signed two contracts with a European crop protection company for supplying two new life science-related specialty chemicals a couple of weeks earlier. The products will be supplied over the next three years.
The company also raised funds this month through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), issuing shares to eligible bidders at Rs 725 per share.