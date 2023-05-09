Anupam Rasayan renews long-term contract with a leading German firm worth Rs 436 crore

Anupam Rasayan currently manufactures products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 27 multinational companies.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, a leading custom synthesis and specialty chemicals manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that it has renewed one of its contracts worth around Rs 436 crore.

The company said it has renewed a long-term contract worth revenue of $53 million (around Rs 436 crore) with a leading German multinational firm for the supply of patented life science specialty chemicals for the next three years on an exclusive basis.

This renewal is in accordance with the automatic renewal clause agreed upon by the parties in the long-term agreement signed three years ago, following the completion of the original contract duration of three years.

Speaking about the contract renewal, Anupam Rasayan’s managing director Anand Desai said, “With a consistent supply at a lower cost owing to process optimisation led by strong R&D (research and development), this contract renewal reaffirms our position as a preferred supplier to the MNCs.”

Earlier this month, the specialty chemicals manufacturer reported a 22.9 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 56.68 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 46.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, disruption related to the fire pushed out some of the company’s revenue to the first quarter of 2023-24. In the fourth quarter of 2022-23, the company’s management announced receiving three Letters of Intent (LoIs) having an annual revenue potential of Rs 450 crore.

After the earnings, global financial services firm Jefferies downgraded the Anupam Rasayan stock to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Buy’ citing the recent run-up in the stock price.

Anupam Rasayan currently manufactures products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 27 multinational companies. The company operates via its six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.