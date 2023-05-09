Anupam Rasayan renews long-term contract with a leading German firm worth Rs 436 crore

Anupam Rasayan currently manufactures products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 27 multinational companies.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, a leading custom synthesis and specialty chemicals manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that it has renewed one of its contracts worth around Rs 436 crore.

The company said it has renewed a long-term contract worth revenue of $53 million (around Rs 436 crore) with a leading German multinational firm for the supply of patented life science specialty chemicals for the next three years on an exclusive basis.