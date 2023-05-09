English
Anupam Rasayan renews long-term contract with a leading German firm worth Rs 436 crore

Anupam Rasayan renews long-term contract with a leading German firm worth Rs 436 crore
By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 2:42:24 PM IST (Published)

Anupam Rasayan currently manufactures products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 27 multinational companies.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, a leading custom synthesis and specialty chemicals manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that it has renewed one of its contracts worth around Rs 436 crore.

The company said it has renewed a long-term contract worth revenue of $53 million (around Rs 436 crore) with a leading German multinational firm for the supply of patented life science specialty chemicals for the next three years on an exclusive basis.


This renewal is in accordance with the automatic renewal clause agreed upon by the parties in the long-term agreement signed three years ago, following the completion of the original contract duration of three years.

