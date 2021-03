The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical maker Anupam Rasayan India has been subscribed 68 percent so far on the first day of the bidding process. The issue has received bids for 65.67 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 97.01 lakh shares till 1:30 pm, as per data available on exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.25 times, while that of non-institutional investors witnessed 2 percent subscription. Qualified institutional buyers were yet to put in their bids.

The employee portion has seen a subscription of 4 percent so far. The company has reserved 2.2 lakh equity shares for its employees who will get a discount of Rs 55 per share.

The issue will close on March 16.

The company had on March 10 raised Rs 225 crore from 15 anchor investors at Rs 555 per share, ahead of its initial share-sale.

The IPO comprises a complete fresh issue of 1.37 crore equity shares by the company. This would result in the promoter's stake reducing from 75.8 percent pre-IPO to 65.4 percent post-IPO.

The company proposes to utilise the issue proceeds mainly for repayment of debt worth Rs 556.20 crore. As of September, the company had a total debt of Rs 861.58 crore.

Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products and now it makes specialty chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries. It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities based in Gujarat with a combined aggregate installed capacity of around 23,396 metric tonnes.

Most brokerages have assigned a subscribe rating to the issue citing the company's sustained strong financial performance and diversified and customised product portfolio.

Motilal Oswal recommends subscribing to the issue given the company's presence in the high growth CSM market, wide product portfolio, strong client relationship, and high entry barriers.

The brokerage expects the company to witness strong growth for the next two-three years given its recent completion of major capex and strong sectoral tailwinds.