The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical maker Anupam Rasayan India has been subscribed 5 times so far on March 16 (Tuesday), the last day of the bidding process. The issue has received bids for 4.86 crore equity shares against the offer size of 97.01 lakh shares, till 12:30 pm, as per data available on exchanges.

The offer size has been reduced to 97.01 lakh shares after the company raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors on March 10. The issue will close on March 16.

The IPO comprises a complete fresh issue of 1.37 crore equity shares by the company. This would result in the promoter's stake reducing from 75.8 percent pre-IPO to 65.4 percent post-IPO.

The company proposes to utilise the issue proceeds mainly for repayment of debt worth Rs 556.20 crore. As of September, the company had a total debt of Rs 861.58 crore.

Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products and now it makes specialty chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries. It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities based in Gujarat with a combined aggregate installed capacity of around 23,396 metric tonnes.

Most brokerages have assigned a subscribe rating to the issue citing the company's sustained strong financial performance and diversified and customised product portfolio.

“The company has strong and long-term relationships with various multinational corporations, including, Syngenta Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited and UPL Limited. The company has posted strong revenue growth of 24.3 percent CAGR between FY2018 to FY2020,” said Jyoti Roy—DVP—Equity Strategist, Angel Broking.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has posted revenue growth of 45.0 percent for the nine-month period ending December 2021, Roy noted.