Anup Engineering rallies to 52-week high on 44% rise in Q4 revenue

Shares of Anup Engineering Ltd jumped more than five percent in Wednesday’s trade to hit a fresh 52-week of Rs 1,373.15 apiece on BSE after the company reported a strong growth in revenue in the quarter ending March 2023.

In its quarterly earnings released on May 17, the company reported 44.2 percent growth in revenue year-on-year at Rs 144.2 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 100 crore in the same period last year.

However, its net profit dropped 39.6 percent to Rs 19.5 crore YoY in the March quarter as against Rs 32 crore in the same quarter last year.

Anup Engineering’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA of Rs 30.2 crore in the quarter under review was 27.5 percent higher YoY from Rs 23.7 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Further, the engineering company’s margin reduced in Q4FY23 YoY to 21 percent from 23.7 percent in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company’s profit before tax in Q4FY23 stood at Rs 26.82 crore, up 17.4 percent from Rs 22.74 crore in the same quarter last year.

The engineering equipment company shares have surged 20 percent in the last one month and 60 percent in the last one year. Shares of Anup Engineering Ltd were trading at Rs 1303.80 apiece on BSE at 3:10 PM.