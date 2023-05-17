English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAnup Engineering rallies to 52 week high on 44% rise in Q4 revenue

Anup Engineering rallies to 52-week high on 44% rise in Q4 revenue

Anup Engineering rallies to 52-week high on 44% rise in Q4 revenue
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 4:58:49 PM IST (Published)

The company’s net profit dropped 39.6 percent to Rs 19.5 crore YoY in the March quarter as against Rs 32 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Anup Engineering Ltd jumped more than five percent in Wednesday’s trade to hit a fresh 52-week of Rs 1,373.15 apiece on BSE after the company reported a strong growth in revenue in the quarter ending March 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

In its quarterly earnings released on May 17, the company reported 44.2 percent growth in revenue year-on-year at Rs 144.2 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 100 crore in the same period last year.
However, its net profit dropped 39.6 percent to Rs 19.5 crore YoY in the March quarter as against Rs 32 crore in the same quarter last year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X