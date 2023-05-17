Anup Engineering rallies to 52-week high on 44% rise in Q4 revenue

The company’s net profit dropped 39.6 percent to Rs 19.5 crore YoY in the March quarter as against Rs 32 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Anup Engineering Ltd jumped more than five percent in Wednesday’s trade to hit a fresh 52-week of Rs 1,373.15 apiece on BSE after the company reported a strong growth in revenue in the quarter ending March 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

In its quarterly earnings released on May 17, the company reported 44.2 percent growth in revenue year-on-year at Rs 144.2 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 100 crore in the same period last year.

However, its net profit dropped 39.6 percent to Rs 19.5 crore YoY in the March quarter as against Rs 32 crore in the same quarter last year.