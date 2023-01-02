The contract has been awarded for a period of seven years.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. gained nearly two percent on Monday after the company said it has bagged an order worth approximately Rs 80 crore from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune, Maharashtra.

The solid waste services provider has received a contract for the mechanical street sweeping of major roads above 18 metres in the PCMC area.

The contract has been awarded for a period of seven years. None of the promoter or promoter group companies is interested in the order awarded to Antony Waste Handling Cell by PCMC, stated the company’s filing.

In the September quarter, the company’s net profit decreased by 1.23 percent to Rs 23.32 crore from Rs 23.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The revenue surged by 30.19 percent to Rs 199.84 crore from Rs 153.5 crore in the year-ago period, and EBITDA rose 7.85 percent to Rs 45.76 crore year-on-year.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is one of the leading entities in the country in the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management sector. The company provides a wide range of services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing, and disposal services across major cities. It primarily caters to municipal bodies.

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell closed 0.57 percent higher at Rs 308.55 on the BSE on Monday.