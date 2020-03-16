Market
Antony Waste Handling withdraws Rs 203 crore IPO amid poor investor response
Updated : March 16, 2020 05:25 PM IST
The issue was subscribed only 49 percent as it received total bids for 23,87,450 shares as against issue size of 48,24,544 shares.
The outbreak of novel coronavirus has led a brutal sell-off in the stock market resulting in benchmark index Sensex plunging at 30-month low and the Nifty at 3-year low.
The company had said that the markets have been witnessing significant volatility since the filing of its RHP.