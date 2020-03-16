  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Global stocks plunge, dollar slides
Bitcoin plunges to lowest in a year as volatility grips
Yellow metal rises after US Fed cuts rate
Rupee opens 19 paise lower at 74.10 against dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Antony Waste Handling withdraws Rs 203 crore IPO amid poor investor response

Updated : March 16, 2020 05:25 PM IST

The issue was subscribed only 49 percent as it received total bids for 23,87,450 shares as against issue size of 48,24,544 shares.
The outbreak of novel coronavirus has led a brutal sell-off in the stock market resulting in benchmark index Sensex plunging at 30-month low and the Nifty at 3-year low.
The company had said that the markets have been witnessing significant volatility since the filing of its RHP.
Antony Waste Handling withdraws Rs 203 crore IPO amid poor investor response

You May Also Like

RBI announces long-term repo operations up to Rs 1 lakh crore, opens another dollar-swap window

RBI announces long-term repo operations up to Rs 1 lakh crore, opens another dollar-swap window

Gold price today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Gold price today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement