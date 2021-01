The shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell got listed at Rs 436.10 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 38.4 percent over the issue price of Rs 315 per share. The stock got listed at Rs 430 on the BSE. The IPO of the company had received 15 times subscription during December 21-23.

The Municipal solid waste services provider Antony Waste Handling Cell’s IPO comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 68,24,933 equity shares. The OFS consisted of 13,90,330 equity shares by Leeds (Mauritius), 20,85,510 equity shares by Tonbridge (Mauritius), 11,58,667 equity shares by Cambridge (Mauritius) and 21,90,426 equity shares by Guildford (Mauritius).

The company proposes to utilise the fresh proceeds of the issue for part-financing for the waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad through investment in its subsidiaries, AG Enviro and/ or ALESPL, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.

In March this year, the company had launched the IPO to raise around Rs 200 crore but then withdrew it due to a lukewarm response from investors. It had even lowered the price band and extended the closing date