Antony Waste Handling crosses 1 million tonnes in total tonnage handled in the March quarter

For the full fiscal 2022-23, total core operating revenue was up 12.5 percent, with C&T (collection and transportation) revenue rising by 12 percent and waste processing revenue rising by around 13 percent.

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd., a company engaged in mechanical power sweeping of roads, and collection and transportation of waste, rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday after the firm recorded strong core operational metrics for the recently-concluded March quarter.

Antony Waste informed that its total operating revenue for the March quarter (i.e. tipping revenue from collection and transportation, waste processing, and mechanical power sweeping) improved by nearly 14 percent compared to a year ago.

For the full fiscal 2022-23, total core operating revenue was up 12.5 percent, with C&T (collection and transportation) revenue rising by 12 percent and waste processing revenue rising by around 13 percent.

Antony Waste said that it was expecting to continue the positive momentum in the current fiscal year as well. “With new project wins and the commercialisation of projects won in the fiscal year 2022-23, the company is confident of maintaining its core revenue growth trend in the fiscal year 2023-24,” said the company.

Antony Waste also mentioned that the March quarter witnessed record sales of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). The company’s total RDF sales in the March quarter stood at 19,226 tonnes as against negligible sales in the year-ago quarter and against 15,337 tonnes sold in the September quarter.

The total tonnage handled for the March quarter stood at 1.04 million tonnes, up around 9 percent compared to a year ago. For the full fiscal 2022-23, the company handled around 4.19 million tons of waste, which is also an increase of around 9 percent from the previous year.

This rise was primarily due to the scaling up of the company’s C&T and Waste Processing operations.

Shares of Anthony Waste are trading 1.04 percent higher at Rs 262.55.