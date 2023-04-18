English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsThis analyst warns of UPL's revenue and operating profit growth to moderate on these factors

This analyst warns of UPL's revenue and operating profit growth to moderate on these factors

This analyst warns of UPL's revenue and operating profit growth to moderate on these factors
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 18, 2023 2:28:09 PM IST (Published)

Antique has cut its target price on UPL by nearly 15 percent to Rs 930 per share from Rs 1,090 earlier. 

Shares of UPL Ltd., a generic crop protection, chemicals, and seeds company, were in focus on Tuesday after Antique Stock Broking cut its target price on the stock while maintaining the ‘Buy’ rating on concerns over moderation in the company’s growth.

Recommended Articles

View All
March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Antique has cut its target price on UPL by nearly 15 percent to Rs 930 per share from Rs 1,090 earlier. The new target price implies over 26 percent upside potential for the stock from its previous close of Rs 737.05 on the BSE on Monday.


The brokerage house said it expected UPL’s revenue and EBITDA to grow at a slower-than-expected rate in the near term on the back of high channel inventory that impacts volume growth, and pricing pressure (especially in generic molecules) that affects realisation.

Antique said it has built-in year-on-year revenue growth of 7 percent and EBITDA growth of 5 percent for UPL for the fourth quarter of 2023 on the back of macro challenges. These macro challenges may also pose a risk to net debt reduction guidance of $500 million during the fiscal year 2023, added Antique.

For the fiscal year 2024, the brokerage house said that it has built-in revenue growth of 6 percent versus UPL’s normal growth guidance of 12-15 percent. It has also cut UPS’ earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the fiscal years 2023/2024/2025 by 4/10/8 percent, respectively.

Last month, it was reported that promoters of UPL further raised their stake in the company to 32.45 percent as of March 2023. This figure is the highest since September 2005.

Promoters have increased their stake in UPL by 3.5 percent over the last six months. The fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023 has seen their stake go up by 2 percent, while the full financial year 2023 has seen their stake jump by 4 percent.

Shares of UPL are trading 0.39 percent higher at Rs 740.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Antique Stock BrokingUPL
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X