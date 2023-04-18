This analyst warns of UPL's revenue and operating profit growth to moderate on these factors

Antique has cut its target price on UPL by nearly 15 percent to Rs 930 per share from Rs 1,090 earlier.

Shares of UPL Ltd., a generic crop protection, chemicals, and seeds company, were in focus on Tuesday after Antique Stock Broking cut its target price on the stock while maintaining the ‘Buy’ rating on concerns over moderation in the company’s growth.

Antique has cut its target price on UPL by nearly 15 percent to Rs 930 per share from Rs 1,090 earlier. The new target price implies over 26 percent upside potential for the stock from its previous close of Rs 737.05 on the BSE on Monday.

The brokerage house said it expected UPL’s revenue and EBITDA to grow at a slower-than-expected rate in the near term on the back of high channel inventory that impacts volume growth, and pricing pressure (especially in generic molecules) that affects realisation.

Antique said it has built-in year-on-year revenue growth of 7 percent and EBITDA growth of 5 percent for UPL for the fourth quarter of 2023 on the back of macro challenges. These macro challenges may also pose a risk to net debt reduction guidance of $500 million during the fiscal year 2023, added Antique.

For the fiscal year 2024, the brokerage house said that it has built-in revenue growth of 6 percent versus UPL’s normal growth guidance of 12-15 percent. It has also cut UPS’ earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the fiscal years 2023/2024/2025 by 4/10/8 percent, respectively.

Last month, it was reported that promoters of UPL further raised their stake in the company to 32.45 percent as of March 2023. This figure is the highest since September 2005.

Promoters have increased their stake in UPL by 3.5 percent over the last six months. The fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023 has seen their stake go up by 2 percent, while the full financial year 2023 has seen their stake jump by 4 percent.

Shares of UPL are trading 0.39 percent higher at Rs 740.