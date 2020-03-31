  • SENSEX
ANMI asks Sebi to cut down market hours from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Updated : March 31, 2020 03:32 PM IST

According to ANMI, truncated trading hours will result in trade/margin files being received in time and work can be wrapped up quickly.
Sebi recently cut down timings of yen commodity market restricting it to 5:00 pm considering the challenges arising out of the nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.
ANMI also feels that there is a strong case to cut down timings for equity and derivatives market to tide over the temporary challenges faced by nationwide lockdown.
