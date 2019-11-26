Market
This Anil Ambani-owned penny stock has delivered a whopping 660% return in 3 months
Updated : November 26, 2019 02:40 PM IST
On September 9, Reliance Naval and Engineering traded at Rs 0.95 and on November 26 it is trading at Rs 7.25 per share on the NSE
Even after the non-stop rally, the stock is still down 50 percent this year
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more