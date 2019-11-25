Market
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's shares down 5% after RCom's lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others
Updated : November 25, 2019 11:26 AM IST
The shares of Reliance Communications' sister companies were trading lower on Monday after the lenders rejected the resignation of Anil Ambani and four other directors.
On an intraday basis, the share prices' of Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Infrastructure slipped 4.90 percent, 4.87 percent, and 4.86 percent respectively.
Meanwhile, Reliance Communications' stock price rallied 7 percent at Rs 0.80 per share on the NSE.
