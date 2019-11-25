#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's shares down 5% after RCom's lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others

Updated : November 25, 2019 11:26 AM IST

The shares of Reliance Communications' sister companies were trading lower on Monday after the lenders rejected the resignation of Anil Ambani and four other directors. 
On an intraday basis, the share prices' of Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Infrastructure slipped 4.90 percent, 4.87 percent, and 4.86 percent respectively.
Meanwhile, Reliance Communications' stock price rallied 7 percent at Rs 0.80 per share on the NSE. 
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's shares down 5% after RCom's lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV