Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's shares down 5% after RCom's lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others

Shares of Reliance Communications' sister companies were trading lower on Monday after the lenders rejected the resignation of Anil Ambani and four other directors.

On an intraday basis, the share prices' of Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Infrastructure slipped 4.90 percent, 4.87 percent, and 4.86 percent respectively. Meanwhile, Reliance Communications' stock price rallied 7 percent at Rs 0.80 per share on the NSE.

Earlier this month, Anil Ambani along with 4 others (Ryna Karani, Chhaya Virani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar) resigned from the company.

On November 20, the Committee of Creditors expressed an unanimous view over the resignations.

RCom in its BSE filing said, "...it is being duly communicated to the aforesaid directors of RCom that their resignations have not been accepted and they are advised to continue to perform their duties and responsibilities as the directors of RCOM and provide all cooperation to Resolution Professional in the corporate insolvency resolution process".

