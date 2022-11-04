Angel One shares drop after client acquisition declines for second straight month

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Angel One have gained nearly 30 percent this year.

Angel One, a company formerly known as Angel Broking and engaged in stock, currency, and commodity broking in India, on Friday, reported a drop in its client acquisition numbers for the month of October.

In a monthly business update filed with stock exchanges, Angel One said that its gross client acquisition fell 12.5 percent to 3.4 lakh in October 2022 from 3.9 lakh in September 2022. The number was down 21 percent when compared with the year-ago figure of 4.3 lakh.

Angel One’s total client base, however, increased 2.7 percent month-on-month to 11.88 million in October 2022 from 11.57 million in September 2022.

Angel One’s average client funding book in October 2022 stood at Rs 1,575 crore, up 2.3 percent from Rs 1,539 crore in September 2022, but down 15.4 percent from Rs 1,863 crore a year ago.

The number of orders processed by the broker fell 23.3 percent month-on-month to 69.42 million in October 2022 compared with 90.54 million in September. But that was mainly because the number of trading days in October was lower at 18 compared with 22 in September.

Last month, Angel One reported a 31 percent year-on-year increase in revenue at Rs 750 crore for the September 2022 quarter, while profit rose 59 percent to Rs 213.56 crore during the period.

Following the results, HDFC Securities recommended a ‘buy’ on the stock. “Given the flat-fee model, Angel One is one of the best plays on the secular growth story in Indian capital markets and remains a high-conviction BUY with a price target of Rs 2,020,” the brokerage said.

Shares of Angel One are trading 1 percent lower at Rs 1,566.35.