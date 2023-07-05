Angel One Q1 Update: Client acquisition rises QoQ, F&O market share rises

Average daily orders declined 2.2 percent month-on-month to 4.14 million in June, but the brokerage saw a healthy growth of 24.1 percent compared to 3.34 million in June 2022.

Investment services provider Angel One Ltd. reported a 9.3 percent month-on-month growth in client base at 15.06 million in June 2023 compared to 14.59 million in May 2023.

The client base increased sharply by 44.7 percent year-on-year compared to 10.41 million in June 2022.

Its gross client acquisition surged 2.5 percent to 1.33 million in June compared to 1.29 million in May while on a yearly basis, the brokerage saw a 5.4 percent growth compared to 1.26 million in June 2022.

Angel One's client funding book witnessed a decline in June 2023, which dropped 17 percent month-on-month to Rs 20.91 billion from Rs 13.41 billion in May. On a yearly basis, the client funding book contracted 37.5 percent from Rs 17.45 billion in June 2022.

The number of orders also declined 5.4 percent to 248.57 million in June from 262.72 million in May. On the other hand, orders increased 20 percent year-on-year compared to 206.92 million in June 2022.

Average daily turnover also increased 22.9 percent to Rs 22,726 billion in June from Rs 18,488 billion in May while a sharp 141 percent growth was witnessed year-on-year compared to Rs 9,398 billion in June 2022.

Angel One expanded its retail turnover market share across segments such as equity, Futures and Options (F&O), and cash on a monthly basis. However, it lost market share in the cash segment on a year-on-year basis.

The overall market share of the brokerage increased by 175 basis points to 24.5 percent in June from 22.8 percent in May 2023 and by 374 basis points compared to 20.8 percent in June 2022.

The market share in the F&O segment also expanded by 175 basis points to 24.6 percent in June compared to May while on a yearly basis, it jumped 372 basis points from 20.8 percent in June 2022.

Angel One Ltd., a full-service retail brokerage company, is engaged in the business of stock, currency, and commodity broking providing margin trading facilities, depository services, and distribution of mutual funds to its clients.

Shares of Angel One ended 1.34 percent higher at Rs 1,798.25 on Wednesday.