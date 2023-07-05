Angel One Q1 Update: Client acquisition rises QoQ, F&O market share rises

Average daily orders declined 2.2 percent month-on-month to 4.14 million in June, but the brokerage saw a healthy growth of 24.1 percent compared to 3.34 million in June 2022.

Investment services provider Angel One Ltd. reported a 9.3 percent month-on-month growth in client base at 15.06 million in June 2023 compared to 14.59 million in May 2023.

The client base increased sharply by 44.7 percent year-on-year compared to 10.41 million in June 2022.

Its gross client acquisition surged 2.5 percent to 1.33 million in June compared to 1.29 million in May while on a yearly basis, the brokerage saw a 5.4 percent growth compared to 1.26 million in June 2022.