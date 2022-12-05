Angel One drops 5% after gross client acquisition drops for third straight month

Angel One lost market share across all segments - F&O, Cash, and Commodity. It lost market share in the commodity segment for the first time in seven months.

Shares of brokerage house Angel One ended 5 percent lower on Monday after its gross client acquisition declined for the third straight month in November.

The company managed to acquire 3.2 lakh new customers in November, which was 6 percent lower than the 3.4 lakh it managed in October.

Angel One lost market share across all segments - F&O, Cash, and Commodity. It lost market share in the commodity segment for the first time in seven months.

The commodity market share for Angel One declined 210 basis points from October to 51.3 percent in November. Similarly, the company's F&O market share dropped 60 basis points to 21.1 percent from 21.7 percent in October.

Angel One's client funding book also witnessed a significant reduction in November, declining 18 percent month-on-month to Rs 1,292 crore from Rs 1,575 crore.

The number of orders, however, increased 2 percent from October to 7.08 crore, only due to a greater number of trading days.

Shares of Angel One ended at Rs 1,538.85, down 5 percent.