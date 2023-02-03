Angel One gross client acquisition at five-month high, orders flat

The company's total client base increased by 3 percent to 1.29 crore in January from 1.25 crore in December.

Brokerage house Angel One on Friday said that it acquired 3.9 lakh new customers in January, which is 20 percent higher than the 3.3 lakh it reached in December 2022.

The gross client acquisition has seen a good surge in January and is now back at September 2022 levels. According to its monthly business update, the company's total client base also increased by 3 percent to 1.29 crore in January from 1.25 crore in December.

Angel One's client funding book witnessed positive traction in January, increasing 1.3 percent month-on-month to Rs 1,393 crore from Rs 1,375 crore.

The number of orders, however, dropped marginally to 8.6 crore in the month under review.

Angel One witnessed an increase in market share across all segments such as equity, Futures and Options, and cash. However, it lost market share in the commodity segment.

The company's equity share grew 6 basis points to 21.9 percent in January from 21.8 percent in December while its cash market share went up by 27 basis points to 13 percent from 12.7 percent.

The commodity market share for Angel One declined 153 basis points at 51.1 percent in January as compared to 52.7 percent in December 2022.

Angel One Ltd., a full-service retail brokerage company, is engaged in the business of stock, currency, and commodity broking, providing margin trading facilities, depository services, and distribution of mutual funds to its clients.

Shares of Angel One are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 1,225.