Angel One shares rise on steady client acquisition, market share gains in F&O

Brokerage firm Angel One on Thursday announced that its client base increased by 3.3 percent to 1.37 crore in March 2023 compared to 1.33 crore in February, sending its shares higher by 2 percent in early trade.

The firm added 4.5 lakh new clients in March, which was nearly the same as those added in February. However, on a year-on-year basis, it was lower than the 4.8 lakh clients added.

Angel One stated that the number of orders processed rose by 11.7 percent on a monthly basis to 9.32 crore in March from 8.35 crore in February as the number of trading days were 21 in the last month. The growth was 26.8 percent compared to 7.35 crore orders in March 2022.

The average client funding book declined by 3.8 percent to Rs 1,250 crore in March from Rs 1,299 crore in February.

Angel One’s average daily turnover rose by 18.5 percent Month-on-Month to Rs 20.82 lakh crore from Rs 17.57 lakh crore in February 2023. The average daily turnover more than doubled compared to the same period last year.

Daily turnover in the futures and options (F&O) segment rose 18.5 percent to Rs 20.45 lakh crore from Rs 17.25 lakh crore in February.

The average daily turnover in the commodity segment jumped by 24.2 percent to Rs 23.3 lakh crore in March from Rs 18.8 lakh crore in February.

The company’s market share in overall equity segment increased to 23.8 percent in March from 22.6 percent in February and 21.1 percent in March 2022.

Its share in F&O segment also increased to 23.8 percent in March from 22.6 percent in February and 21.6 percent in March 2022. However, the cash segment saw a lower market share of 11.2 percent in March 2023 from 12.7 percent in February.

Shares of Angel One are off opening highs, currently trading 1.26 percent higher at Rs 1,183.30.