English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAngel One shares end higher after board approves fourth interim dividend for current financial year

Angel One shares end higher after board approves fourth interim dividend for current financial year

Angel One shares end higher after board approves fourth interim dividend for current financial year
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 22, 2023 4:40:50 PM IST (Published)

For the earlier three quarters, the company paid dividends of Rs 9.6, Rs 9 and Rs 7.65 per share respectively.

Shares of Angel One Ltd gained over 4 percent on Wednesday after the company’s board approved the fourth interim dividend of Rs 9.6 per equity share for financial year 2022-23.

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

The leading brokerage company had intimated the bourses last week that its Board of Directors would meet on March 22, 2023, to consider the approval of a fourth interim dividend for financial year 2023.


The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders’ eligibility for the interim dividend has already been declared as Friday, March 31, 2023, by the company.

The stock broking firm said that it will pay the dividend to eligible shareholders no later than April 20, 2023, to shareholders holding Angel One’s shares as on the record date.

For the earlier three quarters, the company paid dividends of Rs 9.6, Rs 9 and Rs 7.65 per share respectively. So far, the company has paid dividends of nearly Rs 36 to shareholders this year, much higher than the Rs 25-odd it paid in financial year 2022.

Earlier this month, Angel One released its monthly business update for February 2023, reporting a 3.4 percent increase in its client base on a month-on-month basis to 13.33 million from 12.89 million in January.

Its gross client acquisition grew by 15 percent sequentially, adding 45 lakh new clients in February from 39 lakh clients in the preceding month.

Shares of Angel One ended 4.2 percent higher at Rs 1,137.70.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X