Angel One shares end higher after board approves fourth interim dividend for current financial year

For the earlier three quarters, the company paid dividends of Rs 9.6, Rs 9 and Rs 7.65 per share respectively.
Shares of Angel One Ltd gained over 4 percent on Wednesday after the company’s board approved the fourth interim dividend of Rs 9.6 per equity share for financial year 2022-23.
The leading brokerage company had intimated the bourses last week that its Board of Directors would meet on March 22, 2023, to consider the approval of a fourth interim dividend for financial year 2023.
The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders’ eligibility for the interim dividend has already been declared as Friday, March 31, 2023, by the company.
The stock broking firm said that it will pay the dividend to eligible shareholders no later than April 20, 2023, to shareholders holding Angel One’s shares as on the record date.
Earlier this month, Angel One released its monthly business update for February 2023, reporting a 3.4 percent increase in its client base on a month-on-month basis to 13.33 million from 12.89 million in January.
Its gross client acquisition grew by 15 percent sequentially, adding 45 lakh new clients in February from 39 lakh clients in the preceding month.
Shares of Angel One ended 4.2 percent higher at Rs 1,137.70.