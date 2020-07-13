  • SENSEX
Angel Broking's 'Top Picks' outperforms BSE100 index, delivers 51% gain in 5 years; here's the list

Updated : July 13, 2020 05:27 PM IST

It is unlikely that the market recovery will be a V-shaped one.  In fact, it may take some time for the global economy to recover to its pre-Covid levels, said Angel Broking report.
According to the brokerage, it has claimed that its 'top picks' have delivered returns of 50.9 percent since October 30, 2015 (its inception).
Meanwhile, in comparison, the BSE 100 index rose little over 27 percent during the same period.
