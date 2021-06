GNA Axles | Buy | TP: Rs 550 | GNA is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the strong growth outlook for truck sales in US and Europe markets which are witnessing a strong recovery in demand. The US which accounts for almost 40 percent of the company's revenues has been registering strong class 8 truck sales. At the current level the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 9xFY23E, given inexpensive valuations, we believe that the stock offers value at current levels.