The initial public offer (IPO) of India’s one of the largest retail broking houses Angel Broking opens for subscription today.

Angel Broking, on Monday, already raised Rs 179.99 crore from 26 anchor investors ahead of the proposed IPO. The firm allocated 58,82,352 equity shares at an upper price band of Rs 306 per equity share to the anchor investors.

It would be the eighth IPO of 2020 to hit Dalal Street. The investors can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 shares thereafter. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE Limited.

Here are the key things to know:

About IPO

The Rs 600 crore-IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating to Rs 300 crore by promoters and investors.

The issue, for which the price band has been fixed at Rs 305-Rs 306 per equity share, will close on September 24.

The offer for sale comprises of Rs 18.33 crore worth of equity shares by promoter Ashok D Thakkar and Rs 4.5 crore worth of shares by Sunita A Magnani, and Rs 120 crore and Rs 157.16 crore worth of shares by investors IFC and individual selling shareholders, respectively.

Read here: Angel Broking IPO to open on Sep 22, price band fixed at Rs 305-306

Company overview:

As per Crisil Research, Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India, in terms of active clients on NSE as of 30th June 2020. The company is a technology-led financial services company, that provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares (through one of its Subsidiaries, AFPL) and financial products distribution to clients under the brand “Angel Broking”.

The company manages Rs 13,254 crore in client assets; over the last one year, the company has more than doubled its overall turnover market share in the retail broking space in India. It has over 21.5 lakh operational broking accounts with a workforce strength of 2500 employees.

The company has acquired 85.21% of its clients digitally in Q1FY21 through performance marketing, referrals and digital influencers. The remaining 14.79% through the network of authorized persons.

Angel Broking’s client base increased by 36.81% CAGR from 10.6 lakh in FY18 to 21.5 lakh as on June 30, 2020, of whom 0.81 million clients had traded on the exchanges in the preceding 12 months. The top 20% active clients, being, 0.16 million of such active clients accounted for over 91.30% of income from brokerage income, according to a report.

In Q1FY21, the company witnessed an average monthly client addition of 115,565 clients, over monthly average of 46,676 clients in FY20, representing a growth of 147.6%. Angel Broking witnessed an 151.91% CAGR in average monthly net client addition run rate from FY18 to June 2020, against the industry growth rate of 43.63% CAGR. This led to a significant improvement in Angel’s market share in incremental demat accounts from 4.16% in FY18 to 14.72% in June 2020.

Promoters

The company’s promoters are Dinesh D. Thakkar, Ashok D. Thakkar and Sunita A. Magnani. The promoters collectively hold around 2.1 crore equity shares, equivalent to 28.8 percent of pre-offer issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital.

Business Highlights

In FY2020, Angel Broking’s brokerage revenue formed 69.54% of the total revenue whereas other revenue from lending activities, income from depository operations, portfolio management services, income from distribution, and other activities formed 30.46% of the total revenue.

As of March 2020, Angel Broking’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 711 crore, leading to a CAGR growth of 15%. Healthy ADTO growth and well-controlled opex has led EBITDA to come in at Rs 154 crore with OPM at 22%. During the same period, PAT was reported at Rs 87 crore entailing into a CAGR growth of 32% in FY17-20.

Objects of the Issue

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Brokerages’ View on IPO

Brokerage firm KR Choksey believes the company will continue to update products and services as per industry requirements to be competitive in the industry while pursuing to deliver high ROEs for the company (>14% since FY18). Additionally, it has paid dividends to its shareholders for last 3 years sustaining more than 20% of dividend payout ratio. Thus, "IPO valuation of ~25x FY20 annualised EPS," KR Choksey recommends 'Subscribe' to the issue with a long term positive view.

“Angel Broking has seen incremental growth in market share backed by digital and technology-led initiatives which are expected to support the company’s overall growth in the industry. Major sourcing of accounts through online platform along with available research and ARQ based advisory on digital platforms has created interests amongst its existing customers. Major client sourcing from tier 3 cities also indicates potential opportunity in Indian markets,” KR Choksey said.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi notes that Angel Broking has not be able to report a growth in its revenues and profits in last three years which stood at Rs 754.7 crore and Rs 81.4 crore, respectively, in FY20.

For the three months period ended June 2020, the company’s revenues stood at Rs 246.6 crore and PAT Rs 46.9 crore.