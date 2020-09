The Rs 600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Angel Broking was overall subscribed 3.94 times on its final day. It was open for subscription between September 22 and 24. The price band was fixed at Rs 305-306.

It is likely to be listed on October 5. Moreover, the retail portion received 4.31 times subscription while qualified bidders subscribed 5.74 times.

The IPO of the fourth largest broking house in terms of active clients comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating to Rs 300 crore by promoters and investors.

The offer for sale comprises of Rs 18.33 crore worth of equity shares by promoter Ashok D Thakkar and Rs 4.5 crore worth of shares by Sunita A Magnani, and Rs 120 crore and Rs 157.16 crore worth of shares by investors IFC and individual selling shareholders, respectively.

Motilal Oswal said that at the higher end of the price band, the issue is valued at 29x FY20 P/E (fully diluted), which seems fairly priced.

