Anand Rathi’s top 4 picks in realty sector for medium term

Updated : May 20, 2021 12:44 PM IST

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi is bullish on these four real estate stocks to be included in ‘Realty Basket’. The brokerage advises buying DLF, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate and Oberoi Realty for a time frame of 3-6 months.

DLF | Buy between Rs 265-260 | Target Price: Rs 320

Godrej Properties | Buy between Rs 1,300-1,250 | Target Price: Rs 1,600

Indiabulls Real Estate | Buy between Rs 86-82 | Target Price: Rs 104

Oberoi Realty | Buy between Rs 580-560 | Target Price: Rs 730

