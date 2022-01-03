Anand Rathi Wealth shares jump nearly 2% ahead of earnings

gained 1.6 percent on Monday after a strong debut in the secondary market in December 2021. The upward movement in the shares of the company comes just days before it is due to report its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on January 6. Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

Anand Rathi Wealth stock was trading 1.22 percent higher at Rs 596 on the BSE and was up 1.41 percent to Rs 596.80 on the NSE at 12:55 pm. In the past five sessions, the share price has jumped 4.28 percent.

The stock of the Mumbai-based firm, which is a part of financial services group Anand Rathi, listed at Rs 602.1, a premium of 9.5 percent over its issue price of Rs 550 on the BSE on December 14, 2021.

The share price, however, cooled off towards the end of the trading session and the stock settled at Rs 583.5, a premium of six percent , on the BSE on listing day. Intraday, the stock commanded a premium of as high as 11.8 percent over the issue price.

Anand Rathi Wealth's shares received a decent response in the market at a time when investors gave a robust response to most IPOs. In 2021, more than two-thirds of stocks began their secondary market journey at a premium.

On the day of listing, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, had said he expected a sharp decline in the shares post-listing. He advised investors to book a listing gain profit and re-enter at around Rs 420 per share levels.

ShareIndia Vice President and Head of Research Ravi Singh too had expected some profit booking in the stock. "Levels of Rs 520 can be expected in the coming sessions... Fresh entries may be made after watching the company's future growth prospects in the segment," he said on December 14.