Anand Rathi Wealth digital business AUM up 38%, growth rate sustainable: Feroze Azeez

Anand Rathi Wealth's management is confident that the growth of 38 percent in AUM in the digital unit is sustainable. Anand Rathi Wealth Deputy CEO Feroze Azeez told CNBC-TV18 the company's new-age business units are performing well.

Azeez said, "I think the business from a from a quarter-on-quarter perspective, 3, 4-5 percent growth on a quarterly basis, from a long-term standpoint across market cycles is very much possible in a business like ours." Remarks from the top management of Anand Rathi Wealth -- a part of financial services group Anand Rathi -- come a day after the company reported a two-fold jump in quarterly net profit.

Azeez said, “I think the business from a from a quarter-on-quarter perspective, 3, 4-5 percent growth on a quarterly basis, from a long-term standpoint across market cycles is very much possible in a business like ours.”

unique value proposition to customers and high level of relationship manager retention boosted its profitability. After market hours on Thursday, newly-listed Anand Rathi Wealth posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 32 crore for the December quarter, as against 13.1 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue increased 55 percent to Rs 108.7 crore in the quarter. The company said its

Azeez said the growth rate in its digital business is sustainable, and its new-age business units are performing well.

He added, "The New Age businesses, which are subsidiaries are doing very well. There is a reasonable 38 percent growth in AUM, and the number of partners have increased as well, on the digital wealth side."

The growth rate in the digital unit is sustainable, he said.

He, however, added that Anand Rathi Wealth's employee expenses are higher on account of the variable pay.

The company is looking to take its mutual fund revenue share to 50 percent from the current 40 percent., he said.

On market linked debentures structure Azeez said, “We have also looked at another external third party issuer, because the comfort of the other issuer is very critical. So, 20 percent of our quarter three sales of MLDs have come from the other issuer, and that is expected to become 50-50 as well and that is the target 50- 50 across external third party issuers of MLD and the sister concern.”

On Thursday, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

Anand Rathi Wealth made a strong debut in the secondary market in December, finishing the listing day at a premium of around six percent over the issue price on the bourses.

