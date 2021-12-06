Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscribed 5 times so far on final day

Anand Rathi Wealth's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed five times on Monday, the third and last day of the bidding process. Mumbai-based financial services firm Anand Rathi Wealth's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders. The IPO which aims to raise Rs 660 crore through the issue, will close for subscription later in the day.

By 1:24 pm, the Anand Rathi IPO received bids for 4.2 crore shares as against the 84.8 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of almost five times.

On Friday, the second day of the bidding process, the IPO was subscribed three times, and one time the day before that.

Under the Anand Rathi Wealth IPO, shares are available for bidding in a price band of Rs 530-550 in multiples of 27 units.

Anand Rathi Wealth shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on December 14.

The company raised Rs 194 crore from 12 anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Anand Rathi Wealth -- part of financial services group Anand Rathi -- aims to avail of the benefits of listing shares on bourses. Anand Rathi Wealth is the wealth management arm of Anand Rathi Financial Services.

Four companies are scheduled to launch their IPOs this week: RateGain Travel, Shriram Properties, MapmyIndia and Metro Brands.